DIG orders foolproof security for PSL matches

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Lahore Dr Abid Khan Wednesday directed the officers concerned to remain alert and implement the security plan for the forthcoming matches of Pakistan Super League (PSL-7), starting in the provincial metropolis from Feb 10.

He said more than 800 police personnel including 11 SPs, 41 DSPs, 103 inspectors and 510 upper subordinates had been deputed for security of the PSL matches.

The DIG said that 73 teams of Elite Force, 102 Dolphin Squad and 82 teams of PRU were performing duties at the places where the teams were staying, routes, Gaddafi Stadium and its surrounding areas.

As many as 65 police pickets have also been set up at Gaddafi Stadium and its surrounding areas, he added.

Dr Abid said that six vigilance teams had been formed to monitor the security arrangements, adding that security officials had been directed to remain alert and keep a vigilant eye on any suspicious activities.