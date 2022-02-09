UrduPoint.com

DIG Orders Foolproof Security For PSL Matches

Muhammad Irfan Published February 09, 2022 | 07:14 PM

DIG orders foolproof security for PSL matches

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Lahore Dr Abid Khan Wednesday directed the officers concerned to remain alert and implement the security plan for the forthcoming matches of Pakistan Super League (PSL-7), starting in the provincial metropolis from Feb 10

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Lahore Dr Abid Khan Wednesday directed the officers concerned to remain alert and implement the security plan for the forthcoming matches of Pakistan Super League (PSL-7), starting in the provincial metropolis from Feb 10.

He said more than 800 police personnel including 11 SPs, 41 DSPs, 103 inspectors and 510 upper subordinates had been deputed for security of the PSL matches.

The DIG said that 73 teams of Elite Force, 102 Dolphin Squad and 82 teams of PRU were performing duties at the places where the teams were staying, routes, Gaddafi Stadium and its surrounding areas.

As many as 65 police pickets have also been set up at Gaddafi Stadium and its surrounding areas, he added.

Dr Abid said that six vigilance teams had been formed to monitor the security arrangements, adding that security officials had been directed to remain alert and keep a vigilant eye on any suspicious activities.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Pakistan Super League Alert From

Recent Stories

2nd Allama Iqbal Polo Cup: Diamond Paints, BBJ Pip ..

2nd Allama Iqbal Polo Cup: Diamond Paints, BBJ Pipes score victories

41 seconds ago
 Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Wednesday 0 ..

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Wednesday 09 Feb 2022

42 seconds ago
 Two-week Corona vaccination campaign in full-swing ..

Two-week Corona vaccination campaign in full-swing

44 seconds ago
 DC for resolving sanitation issues on priority bas ..

DC for resolving sanitation issues on priority basis

47 seconds ago
 Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar takes notice of ..

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar takes notice of workers' burning

5 minutes ago
 Bid to defuse Ukraine tensions intensifies as 'pos ..

Bid to defuse Ukraine tensions intensifies as 'positive' signs emerge

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>