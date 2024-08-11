Open Menu

DIG Orders Foolproof Security On Independence Day Celebrations

Faizan Hashmi Published August 11, 2024 | 01:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Syed Ali Raza on Sunday directed police officers to make foolproof security arrangements to ensure the safety and security of citizens on the occasion of Independence Day.

According to a police spokesman, an important meeting under the chairmanship of DIG Islamabad was held to ensure foolproof security arrangements on the occasion of Independence Day.

On this occasion, SSPA officers, Zonal SPs, SDPOs and SHOs were also present.

DIG issued instructions to all the officers to organize rallies on the occasion of Independence Day in their respective areas.

He emphasized that all the officers stay in the field and ensure law and order and traffic flow, take action against one-wheeling.

“Also initiate action against one-wheeling and workshops manufacturing motorcycles for this purpose”, he added.

Additionally, DIG Ali Raza ordered a crackdown on cars and motorcycles with unauthorized or fancy number plates. He instructed the deployment of special forces at entertainment venues and markets, as well as mobile patrols from police stations, CTD commandos, and Dolphin Force units to address illegal activities.

“Harassment and violation of the law will not be tolerated under any circumstances” he said adding that on the occasion of Independence Day, there should be an effective crackdown against law-breaking elements.

Islamabad Police is taking all possible measures to protect the life and property of the citizens, said DIG Islamabad Syed Ali Raza.

