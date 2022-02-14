DIG orders further beefing up security in city

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Lahore Dr Abid Khan Monday ordered for putting security on high alert in the provincial metropolis particularly at entry and exit points

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Lahore Dr Abid Khan Monday ordered for putting security on high alert in the provincial metropolis particularly at entry and exit points.

In this regard, he issued necessary directions to all divisional SPs to review security arrangements in their respective divisions and set up pickets for thorough checking of people.

He directed the officials concerned to properly check all vehicles at entry and exit points of the city. The DIG said that foolproof security was being provided to all players, officials and spectators of Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches.

The DIG said that about 8,000 policemen had been deputed for the security of PSL matches, adding that comprehensive security plan was being fully implemented to maintain peace, law and order in city.

Dr Abid directed the SP Headquarters Police Lines to ensure provision of food to security personnel deputed at the duty points.

All divisional SPs were directed to brief the policemen about sensitivity of the duty.