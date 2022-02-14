UrduPoint.com

DIG Orders Further Beefing Up Security In City

Muhammad Irfan Published February 14, 2022 | 05:21 PM

DIG orders further beefing up security in city

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Lahore Dr Abid Khan Monday ordered for putting security on high alert in the provincial metropolis particularly at entry and exit points

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Lahore Dr Abid Khan Monday ordered for putting security on high alert in the provincial metropolis particularly at entry and exit points.

In this regard, he issued necessary directions to all divisional SPs to review security arrangements in their respective divisions and set up pickets for thorough checking of people.

He directed the officials concerned to properly check all vehicles at entry and exit points of the city. The DIG said that foolproof security was being provided to all players, officials and spectators of Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches.

The DIG said that about 8,000 policemen had been deputed for the security of PSL matches, adding that comprehensive security plan was being fully implemented to maintain peace, law and order in city.

Dr Abid directed the SP Headquarters Police Lines to ensure provision of food to security personnel deputed at the duty points.

All divisional SPs were directed to brief the policemen about sensitivity of the duty.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Law And Order Pakistan Super League Vehicles Alert All

Recent Stories

Success comes with a struggle and intense dedicati ..

Success comes with a struggle and intense dedication, Muhammad Ismail

14 minutes ago
 Seven killed by fire in southern France

Seven killed by fire in southern France

48 seconds ago
 Philippines logs 2,730 new COVID-19 cases, death t ..

Philippines logs 2,730 new COVID-19 cases, death toll tops 55,000

50 seconds ago
 Germany to end most Covid curbs in March: draft go ..

Germany to end most Covid curbs in March: draft govt plan

51 seconds ago
 COVID-19 claims 12 more lives, 49 new infections i ..

COVID-19 claims 12 more lives, 49 new infections in RWP

5 minutes ago
 Russia to Not Partake in OSCE Meeting Requested by ..

Russia to Not Partake in OSCE Meeting Requested by Baltic States - Vienna Talks ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>