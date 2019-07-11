UrduPoint.com
DIG Orders Inquiry Against 42 Policemen Suspected Of Colluding With Outlaws

Thu 11th July 2019 | 11:20 PM

DIG orders inquiry against 42 policemen suspected of colluding with outlaws

The DIG Hyderabad Naeed Ahmed Shaikh has ordered inquiry against 42 policemen posted in Hyderabad district who are suspected of colluding with the outlaws

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :The DIG Hyderabad Naeed Ahmed Shaikh has ordered inquiry against 42 policemen posted in Hyderabad district who are suspected of colluding with the outlaws.

Through a letter dated July 9, the DIG directed SSP Hyderabad Sarfaraz Nawaz Shaikh to conduct inquiry and submit report to his office in 7 days.

The policemen under inquiry include 3 Sub Inspectors (SIs), 5 Assistant Sub Inspectors (ASIs) and 34 constables.

"A list of following police officers/officials of your district who are reportedly involved in illegal activities and in patronizing organized crimes in Hyderabad has been received from the higher authorities," reads the letter.

"... verify its authenticity and take action under Sindh Police Efficiency and Discipline Rules, 1988," it added.

The list also contained the Names of 13 such policemen who already underwent inquiry and faced punishment for their nexus with the criminals collecting extortion, patronizing crimes, drug peddling and prostitution dens.

Three policemen posted outside Hyderabad Police Range are also listed for their suspected connivance with the criminals.

The non gazetted officials facing the probe include sub inspectors Faiz Ali Shah, Asif Hayat, Nisar and ASIs Asad Nawaz Khaskheli, Liaquat Jathial, Allah Wassayo, Arif Bhatti and Ashiq Brohi besides the constables.

