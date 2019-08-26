DIG orders SHO Qilla Gujjar Singh to report to police lines

DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan on Monday ordered SHO Qilla Gujjar Singh police station Muhammad Raza Jafary to report to police lines over torture cell of Gujjarpura police

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan on Monday ordered SHO Qilla Gujjar Singh police station Muhammad Raza Jafary to report to police lines over torture cell of Gujjarpura police

He also ordered to Head constables Muhammad Imran, Shahzad and constables Zubair to report to police lines.

In this connection, SP Civil Lines will hold an inquiry and following which the departmental action would be taken against the responsibles according to the law.