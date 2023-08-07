DIG orders to tight security during Independence Day

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Sukkur zone, Javed Sonharo Jiskani on Monday issued orders for revamp in the security arrangements being made in the Sukkur division on eve of national Independence Day

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Sukkur zone, Javed Sonharo Jiskani on Monday issued orders for revamp in the security arrangements being made in the Sukkur division on eve of national Independence Day.

"The emerging law and order situation during last few days demand extreme care towards safety of citizens keen to celebrate the day with due zeal and fervor," he told senior cops during a meeting to review security arrangements at his office here.

The DIG said details must be compiled about the celebrations planned for the occasion at different public places as well as at educational institutions."The concerned area police in coordination with rangers must ensure fool-proof security for the participants of these programmes.

The DIG also ordered that police in close coordination with district administrations must also take upon itself the strict compliance of the security arrangements being made and finalized by them.

He ordered that all concerned police stations in accordance to the importance and sensitivity of installations in their respective jurisdictions must develop concrete and effective security arrangements adding that that all out measures should be adopted for the safety of citizens and no effort should be spared with regard to security on Independence Day.