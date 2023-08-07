Open Menu

DIG Orders To Tight Security During Independence Day

Umer Jamshaid Published August 07, 2023 | 09:34 PM

DIG orders to tight security during Independence Day

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Sukkur zone, Javed Sonharo Jiskani on Monday issued orders for revamp in the security arrangements being made in the Sukkur division on eve of national Independence Day

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Sukkur zone, Javed Sonharo Jiskani on Monday issued orders for revamp in the security arrangements being made in the Sukkur division on eve of national Independence Day.

"The emerging law and order situation during last few days demand extreme care towards safety of citizens keen to celebrate the day with due zeal and fervor," he told senior cops during a meeting to review security arrangements at his office here.

The DIG said details must be compiled about the celebrations planned for the occasion at different public places as well as at educational institutions."The concerned area police in coordination with rangers must ensure fool-proof security for the participants of these programmes.

The DIG also ordered that police in close coordination with district administrations must also take upon itself the strict compliance of the security arrangements being made and finalized by them.

He ordered that all concerned police stations in accordance to the importance and sensitivity of installations in their respective jurisdictions must develop concrete and effective security arrangements adding that that all out measures should be adopted for the safety of citizens and no effort should be spared with regard to security on Independence Day.

Related Topics

Rangers Police Law And Order Sukkur Independence All

Recent Stories

Additional IGP gives cash rewards, commendation ce ..

Additional IGP gives cash rewards, commendation certificates to CIA officials

24 minutes ago
 Marriyum Aurangzeb withdraws PEMRA Amendment Bill ..

Marriyum Aurangzeb withdraws PEMRA Amendment Bill 2023

24 minutes ago
 US Judge Dismisses Trump's Defamation Counterclaim ..

US Judge Dismisses Trump's Defamation Counterclaim Against E. Jean Carroll - Fil ..

24 minutes ago
 RPO holds open court

RPO holds open court

24 minutes ago
 All possible resources being utilized to promote s ..

All possible resources being utilized to promote sports: DC

28 minutes ago
 PPC to organize mango party for journalists, famil ..

PPC to organize mango party for journalists, family members

28 minutes ago
PAC directs FIA to probe FPSC's past 15-year appoi ..

PAC directs FIA to probe FPSC's past 15-year appointments

28 minutes ago
 DC takes notice over non treatment of minor

DC takes notice over non treatment of minor

28 minutes ago
 OPF praises PM for restoration of zone five housin ..

OPF praises PM for restoration of zone five housing scheme

33 minutes ago
 Punjab govt delegation led by CM visits Agro Clust ..

Punjab govt delegation led by CM visits Agro Cluster and Cotton Textile Unit in ..

33 minutes ago
 Govt allocates Rs250 mln for opening girls' child ..

Govt allocates Rs250 mln for opening girls' child protection centres: DG

33 minutes ago
 Funeral prayers offered for 13 killed in train acc ..

Funeral prayers offered for 13 killed in train accident

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan