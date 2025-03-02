DIG Paid Visits Shaheed Constable Family For Condolences
Faizan Hashmi Published March 02, 2025 | 10:00 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Larkana, Mr Nasir Aftab, reached Neodero to met the family of Shaheed Police Constable Muhammad Ramzan Bhatti on Sunday.
DIGP Larkana expressed condolences to the family of the martyr and stated that the courage of the martyr, who sacrificed his life in the line of duty, is commendable.
DIG said the sacrifice of the martyred police officer will never be forgotten.
"Only the fortunate are granted the honor of martyrdom."
Every possible effort will be made to ensure the welfare of the martyr's family.
The culprits will soon be brought to justice,he added.
It is worth recalling that a few days ago, in the limits of Madiji Police Station, District Shikarpur, the martyr embraced death while confronting robbers.
On this occasion, SSP Larkana Ahmed Chaudhry and SSP Shahnawaz Chachar Shikarpur were also present.
Recent Stories
Arab League calls for fair water resource management
Egypt stresses importance of full implementation of Gaza ceasefire
Cholera death toll in Angola rises to 201
Four killed in Gaza as destruction spreads in Jenin, Tulkarm
Austria regains status as electricity exporter due to renewable energy
RTA signs AED6 billion agreement with Dubai Holding to enhance access to key dev ..
Digital Dubai awarded 'Great Place to Work' certification for 2nd year
Brand Dubai, Ferjan Dubai launch 'Dubai’s Best Decorated Ramadan Homes' compet ..
NAS Padel Championship to kick off Monday in Dubai
Muslim Council of Elders deploys Ramadan convoys to promote moderation, toleranc ..
China's Qingdao leads coastal restoration efforts for marine sustainability
Emirati businessman Gheyath Mohammad Gheyath contributes AED7 million to Fathers ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DIG paid visits Shaheed Constable family for condolences2 minutes ago
-
Cheap sugar sold at 12 points across Chiniot District2 minutes ago
-
PM, power minister discuss energy sector reforms12 minutes ago
-
Six killed in Gujarat shooting incident22 minutes ago
-
Mashhood briefs Shehbaz on youth empowerment initiatives22 minutes ago
-
District Administration Chiniot takes swift action on price gougers32 minutes ago
-
MQM-P's MNA complains about gas issues during Sehri, Iftar32 minutes ago
-
Sindh Governor hosts iftar, dinner42 minutes ago
-
Dacoits flee away from Motorways52 minutes ago
-
Teen mental health day observed in SZABIST University Larkana52 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy weather in city52 minutes ago
-
Exposing India's ugly face in IIOJK before the external world, Six-member Kashmiri delegation leaves ..52 minutes ago