Faizan Hashmi Published March 02, 2025 | 10:00 PM

DIG paid visits Shaheed Constable family for condolences

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Larkana, Mr Nasir Aftab, reached Neodero to met the family of Shaheed Police Constable Muhammad Ramzan Bhatti on Sunday.

DIGP Larkana expressed condolences to the family of the martyr and stated that the courage of the martyr, who sacrificed his life in the line of duty, is commendable.

DIG said the sacrifice of the martyred police officer will never be forgotten.

"Only the fortunate are granted the honor of martyrdom."

Every possible effort will be made to ensure the welfare of the martyr's family.

The culprits will soon be brought to justice,he added.

It is worth recalling that a few days ago, in the limits of Madiji Police Station, District Shikarpur, the martyr embraced death while confronting robbers.

On this occasion, SSP Larkana Ahmed Chaudhry and SSP Shahnawaz Chachar Shikarpur were also present.

