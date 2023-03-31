DIG Patrol police visits city

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Punjab Highway Patrol Police Dr Muhammad Athar Waheed visited here on Friday.

He laid floral wreaths on the graves of martyrs and offered Fatiha for the departed souls.

He also presided over a meeting in which SSP Mirza Anjum Kamal, DSPs and in charge patrol posts were also present.

The DIG also listened to the issues of the officials and reviewed crime and controlsituation besides performance of the region as well.