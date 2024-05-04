DIG Patrolling Visits Three Border Check-posts
Umer Jamshaid Published May 04, 2024 | 02:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) Deputy inspector General (DIG) Patrolling Police Athar Waheed on Sunday visited three border patrol posts and the regional office aimed to review the security situation after a recent terrorist attack on a border check-post.
The DIG met with staffers and jawans of the three posts including Anwali and Khushab (PHP Kundal, Kacha Gujrat, Mianwali, and Bandial, district Khushab) and reviewed security arrangements and issued orders to build strong walls around the post. He directed the officials to perform their duties carefully, keeping a close watch on the movement of suspected persons, vehicles and the cowardly enemy . He also visited the PHP Regional Office Sargodha, checked the record and also paid a special visit to the driving licence center established at the RO office. SSP Patrolling Akhtar Hussain Joya, DSP Sargodha Naveed Murtaza Cheema and DSP Patrolling Mianwali Saqlain Jafar were also present.
