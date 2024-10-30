Open Menu

DIG Performs Annual Inspection At Khairpur Central Jail

Faizan Hashmi Published October 30, 2024 | 03:50 PM

DIG performs annual inspection at Khairpur Central Jail

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) The Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Prisons, Muhammad Aslam Malik has performed an annual inspection at Khairpur Jail on Wednesday.

He was flanked by Jail Superintendents, Medical Officers and other officers and staffers of the jail.

The DIG Prisons, Muhammad Aslam Malik also visited various parts of the jail including kitchen of inmates, jail factory, and barracks of prisoners, death punishment circles, STEVTA centre and security barracks.

He also interacted with the inmates, listened to their problems and ordered the superintendent to resolve their issues immediately.

The DIG instructed the superintendent to provide adequate health facilities to ailing prisoners in jail hospital.

