UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DIG Pinned Badges To Newly Promoted Officials

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 05:32 PM

DIG pinned badges to newly promoted officials

A ceremony was held here on Tuesday at Police Line Headquarters to pin the badges to 15 cops of police who got promotion in various ranks from Head Constable to Inspector level

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :A ceremony was held here on Tuesday at Police Line Headquarters to pin the badges to 15 cops of police who got promotion in various ranks from Head Constable to Inspector level.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG ) Banu , Abdul Ghaffor Afridi along with other officials pinned the badges to newly promoted cops.

All police officials including District Police Officer ( DPO) Lakki Marwat, Qasim Ali Khan, Superintendent Police Investigation ( SP) Lakki Marwat Tahir Shah Wazir and SHO Lakki Police Station Ayaz Khan were present on the occasion.

Addressing the newly promoted officer, the DIG said the responsibilities of promoted officers had increased and they had to work with more dedication to accomplish their task.

He hoped for their better output in future and urged them to work hard for protection to the lives and property of citizens.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Lakki Marwat Afridi All

Recent Stories

50 additional jobs eyed for UAE Nationals at Etiha ..

6 minutes ago

80,000 people provided rescue services in 2019 in ..

4 minutes ago

Five member gang of street criminals busted

9 minutes ago

Higher education sector playing effective role for ..

9 minutes ago

Over 300 People Evacuated From Supermarket in Fran ..

9 minutes ago

Light rain,thunderstorm likely at isolated places: ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.