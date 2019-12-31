DIG pinned badges to newly promoted officials

A ceremony was held here on Tuesday at Police Line Headquarters to pin the badges to 15 cops of police who got promotion in various ranks from Head Constable to Inspector level

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :A ceremony was held here on Tuesday at Police Line Headquarters to pin the badges to 15 cops of police who got promotion in various ranks from Head Constable to Inspector level.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG ) Banu , Abdul Ghaffor Afridi along with other officials pinned the badges to newly promoted cops.

All police officials including District Police Officer ( DPO) Lakki Marwat, Qasim Ali Khan, Superintendent Police Investigation ( SP) Lakki Marwat Tahir Shah Wazir and SHO Lakki Police Station Ayaz Khan were present on the occasion.

Addressing the newly promoted officer, the DIG said the responsibilities of promoted officers had increased and they had to work with more dedication to accomplish their task.

He hoped for their better output in future and urged them to work hard for protection to the lives and property of citizens.