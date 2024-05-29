DIG Police acknowledges challenges in transforming police station culture

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Hyderabad Range, Tariq Razzak Dharijo, responding to the recommendations of Chamber President Farooq Shaikhani, acknowledged the challenges in transforming police station culture. The DIG pointed out that efforts are underway to enhance this culture through technology

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Deputy Inspector General of Police, Hyderabad Range, Tariq Razzak Dharijo, responding to the recommendations of Chamber President Farooq Shaikhani, acknowledged the challenges in transforming police station culture. The DIG pointed out that efforts are underway to enhance this culture through technology.

He stated that the Primary responsibility of the police is to safeguard the lives and property of citizens, this goal cannot be achieved without the cooperation of both businessmen and the general public.

The DIG revealed that 120 officers previously assigned to unnecessary duties have been reassigned to 15 force, with the aim of increasing this number to 300. Additionally, 580 new recruits are set to join the Hyderabad police force after completing their training within a year.

The Sindh government has included Hyderabad in the Safe City project, and there are plans to upgrade the emergency response system, 15, similar to the model used in Karachi. The 15 services have already commenced operations in Latifabad and Hatri. A comprehensive crackdown on organized crime is in progress throughout Sindh, targeting 200 major offenders in Hyderabad alone.

Dharijo also highlighted that 600 personnel are currently undergoing training in Sukrand for the new anti-terrorist force (ATF), which will be equipped to handle emergency situations. Moreover, Hatri police station is being developed as a model police station to set a standard for improving police station culture.

Earlier, SSP Hyderabad Dr. Farrukh Ali stated that the achievements of the Hyderabad District Police are made possible through the support of DIGP Hyderabad Range. He expressed pride in serving under such leadership and stressed that it is the police's primary responsibility to create a conducive environment for businesses.

Dr.Farrukh also announced that the Police Facilitation Center will soon begin issuing driving licenses, and the process for obtaining a learner's driving license is being made available online.

Earlier, Chamber President, Muhammad Farooq Shaikhani, expressed his appreciation at a reception, stating that the business community receives the best response from the police department compared to any other agency in Sindh.

He acknowledged the police department's continuous efforts to improve the city's law and order situation and suggested that the positive work of the police should be more effectively publicized on social media to enhance their image among businessmen and the public.

Shaikhani pointed out that Hyderabad's population has exceeded 4 million, yet the sanctioned police strength has not significantly increased since the 1950s. He stressed the immediate need to boost police numbers across all districts of Hyderabad. With many new colonies emerging around the Hyderabad bypass, establishing new police posts in these areas is essential.

Highlighting Hyderabad's status as the second-largest city in Sindh, Shaikhani advocated for initiating a Safe City project similar to Karachi's. He noted that Hyderabad has four 15 police stations but requires at least 15 more in Hyderabad, Latifabad, and Hatri. Additionally, he mentioned the difficulties businessmen and citizens face in registering FIRs due to unclear police station boundaries, calling for clearer demarcation and the localized posting of SHOs in accordance with the Police Order 2002.

Shaikhani proposed the establishment of driving license branches in Latifabad and the City for the convenience of Hyderabad's businessmen and citizens, and suggested that SHOs or ASIs should have the authority to issue character certificates. He underscored the need for a robust policy to eradicate organized crime in Hyderabad by targeting wholesalers and factories producing illicit substances such as ice drug and gutka.

Due to the efforts of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry, traffic police have been given additional personnel, but still there is a shortage of traffic personnel in Hyderabad, so the remaining personnel from Karachi should also be called to Hyderabad. He said that a TALAASH application should be started in the Hyderabad SITE on the pattern of Jamshoro so that industrialists can use this application to hire their employees.

He concluded by advocating for the formation of a liaison committee to address the concerns of traders in collaboration with the police department and the Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry.