DIG Police Baltistan Region warns police officers, staff for using illegal use of print, electronic and social media

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :DIG Police Baltistan Region Farman Ali has warned police officers and staff for using illegal use of print, electronic and social media.

He said that strict legal action would be taken against police officers and staff who were violating the law.

In this connection he issued written instructions to the four district police officers on Monday and said that in the light of the circular issued by the Services, General Administration and Cabinet Department, Gilgit-Baltistan in the Police Roll 1934 and 2019, such a move by the police officers and staff is totally against discipline, which causes problems to the police department and also brings disgrace .

DIG Farman Ali has said that the police officers and staff who committed such an act do not deserve any concession. The directives signed by DIG Farman Ali states that direct communication or contact with the media should not be allowed to anyone other than the DIG Range, the SP of the district or his designated officer.

DIG Farman Ali also directed Regional Police Public Relations Officer Ghulam Muhammad Shuja to closely monitor the situation and report violators.

He said that no officers and staff of the police would be allowed to open Facebook, WhatsApp and Twitter accounts attributed to the police on social media, only the appointed /authorized officers would be allowed to do so.