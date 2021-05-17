UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DIG Police Baltistan Region Warns Police Officers, Staff For Using Illegal Use Of Print, Electronic And Social Media

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 11:00 PM

DIG Police Baltistan Region warns police officers, staff for using illegal use of print, electronic and social media

DIG Police Baltistan Region Farman Ali has warned police officers and staff for using illegal use of print, electronic and social media

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :DIG Police Baltistan Region Farman Ali has warned police officers and staff for using illegal use of print, electronic and social media.

He said that strict legal action would be taken against police officers and staff who were violating the law.

In this connection he issued written instructions to the four district police officers on Monday and said that in the light of the circular issued by the Services, General Administration and Cabinet Department, Gilgit-Baltistan in the Police Roll 1934 and 2019, such a move by the police officers and staff is totally against discipline, which causes problems to the police department and also brings disgrace .

DIG Farman Ali has said that the police officers and staff who committed such an act do not deserve any concession. The directives signed by DIG Farman Ali states that direct communication or contact with the media should not be allowed to anyone other than the DIG Range, the SP of the district or his designated officer.

DIG Farman Ali also directed Regional Police Public Relations Officer Ghulam Muhammad Shuja to closely monitor the situation and report violators.

He said that no officers and staff of the police would be allowed to open Facebook, WhatsApp and Twitter accounts attributed to the police on social media, only the appointed /authorized officers would be allowed to do so.

Related Topics

Police Social Media Facebook Twitter 2019 Media Cabinet WhatsApp

Recent Stories

Dubai Culture celebrates International Museum Day

2 hours ago

Hugs and indoor pints on UK 'Freedom Monday' despi ..

7 minutes ago

KMC directs for preparing plan to cope with situat ..

7 minutes ago

Pakistan earnestly look forward to enhance mutuall ..

7 minutes ago

Nadal stays third in ATP rankings despite Rome tri ..

43 minutes ago

Six die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.