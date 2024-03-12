DIG Police chairs meeting to finalize security plan for Ramzan ul Mubarak

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Deputy Inspector General of Police Hyderabad Range Tariq Razaq Dharejo presided over a high level meeting in Abbas Conference hall to finalize security plan regarding Ramzan ul Mubarak 1445.

Meeting was attended by all SSPs of Hyderabad Range. DIG issued directives to utilize all resources to ensure interfaith harmony, supremecy of law, maintaining law and order and protection of life and property of people.

He also directed to ensure comprehensive safety measures during Saher, Aftaar, Taraweeh and Fajr prayer and issued directives to remain in contact with stake holders, business community, notables of city and ulema belonging to different faiths besides beef up security of Mosuqes, Imam Bargaah and Dargaahs, Mehfil-e-Shabeena and Aetkaaf.

DIG directed to setup temporary police reporting centers equipped with all facilities in busy shopping malls and install CCTV cameras in big shopping centers with the assistance of local traders.

He also emphasized to make fool proof security measures throughout Ramzan including Youm-e-Ali, Shab-e-Qadar, Youm-ul-Quds.

