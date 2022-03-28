UrduPoint.com

DIG Police Chairs Meeting To Review Arrangement Made For Ramzan-ul-u-Mubarak

March 28, 2022

DIG Police chairs meeting to review arrangement made for Ramzan-ul-u-Mubarak

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Mirpurkhas Range Zulfiqar Ali Mahar on Monday presided over a meeting in his office to review security arrangements made for Ramzan-ul-Mubarak

SSPs of Mirpurkhas Division, SSP Mirpurkhas Captain Asad Ali Chaudhri, SSP Umerkot Mukhtiar Khaskheli, relevant Police officers, ulema of different sects and representatives of District Peace Committee were also present in the meeting. Meeting was informed about the measures taken for Ramzan-ul-Mubarak including establishing 67 police pickets in division with deployment of 204 police personnel besides 54 police men at Police reporting centers, 344 at Mosques,171 at Shopping centers, markets, 1586 for Youm-Ali processions,938 for precautionary measures on Shab-e-Qadar and Chand Raat while 1397 police personnels have been deputed for Eid prayers.

DIG Mirpurkhas Zulfiqar Ali Mahar on the occasion said strict security arrangements have been finalized for the sacred month of Ramzan-ul-u-Mubarak to avert any untoward incident. Ulema also apprised the meeting about their problems and proposals and assured their cooperation.

