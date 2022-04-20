UrduPoint.com

DIG Police Constitutes JIT To Probe Incident Of Fire In Dadu District

Sumaira FH Published April 20, 2022 | 08:55 PM

DIG Police constitutes JIT to probe incident of fire in Dadu district

The Deputy Inspector General of Hyderabad Police Peer Muhammad Shah has formed a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to probe the incident of fire which claimed 8 lives and injured 3 others besides gutting dozens of houses in Dadu district

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :The Deputy Inspector General of Hyderabad Police Peer Muhammad Shah has formed a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to probe the incident of fire which claimed 8 lives and injured 3 others besides gutting dozens of houses in Dadu district.

The DIG's spokesman informed here Wednesday that a 6-member JIT headed by SSD Dadu district Irfan Samo would investigate the causes of the fatal inferno besides assessing the losses of goods and assets.

The team would visit the site of the incident in village Faiz Muhammad Daryani near Fareedabad area of Dadu, he added.

According to him, the JIT had been given 8 days to complete the investigation.

DSP Bashir Ahmed Khunharo, SHO Johi police station Inspector Noor Mustafa Pathan, SHO A-Section police station Dadu Inspector Ashfaq Ahmed Mangi, SHO Faizabad police station Sub Inspector Akhtar Hussain Lashari and SHO A-Section Mehar Sub Inspector Zahid Hussain Khoso are members of the JIT.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Police Police Station Visit Faizabad Hyderabad Dadu Mehar SITE

Recent Stories

AJK PM calls on Imran Khan at Banigala

AJK PM calls on Imran Khan at Banigala

43 seconds ago
 Russia Successfully Launches ICBM Sarmat From Ples ..

Russia Successfully Launches ICBM Sarmat From Plesetsk Spaceport - Defense Minis ..

45 seconds ago
 Ukraine Agrees to UN Proposal on Orthodox Easter C ..

Ukraine Agrees to UN Proposal on Orthodox Easter Ceasefire - Foreign Ministry

47 seconds ago
 Murtaza hold introductory meeting on leading indus ..

Murtaza hold introductory meeting on leading industries

49 seconds ago
 Meeting with US officials- a conspiracy or interfe ..

Meeting with US officials- a conspiracy or interference, Imran tells nation: San ..

5 minutes ago
 China opposes unilateral attempt to alter historic ..

China opposes unilateral attempt to alter historical status quo of Jerusalem: Wa ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.