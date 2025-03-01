DIG Police For Ensuring Religious Harmony, Peace In Ramadan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 01, 2025 | 08:40 PM
NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) DIG Police Shaheed Benazirabad Range ,Parvez Ahmed Chandio has issued directives to SSPs of all the three districts to ensure religious harmony, uphold the rule of law, and maintain peace and security during the holy month of Ramadan. He emphasized the need to utilize all available resources to safeguard the lives, property, and dignity of citizens. Special security arrangements will be ensured during Sehri, Iftar, Taraweeh, and Fajr prayers.
DIGP Chandio instructed all SSPs in Shaheed Benazirabad Range to maintain constant coordination with business communities and Ulemas from all sects. He further directed security measures for mosques, Imambargahs, shrines, and religious gatherings during Ramadan.
DIG also stressed the need for foolproof security arrangements at busy shopping centers, mosques, Imambargahs, and key religious events, including Youm-e-Ali (RA), the last ten nights of Ramadan, Shab-e-Qadr, Jumma Tul-Wida, and Youm-e-Quds.
DIGP ordered the implementation of surprise snap-checking, patrolling, picketing, and checkpoints while security shall be enhanced at places of worship for minority communities, residential colonies, government and semi-government offices, sensitive installations, and public areas.
Furthermore, he emphasized smooth traffic flow and proper parking management in city areas. He instructed SSPs to ensure checkpoints at entry and exit points of the three cities in Shaheed Benazirabad Range, increase mobile patrolling, and strengthen security at district borders. He also directed the establishment of control rooms in all districts to monitor real-time developments and ensure continuous security updates.
APP/rzq-nsm
Recent Stories
Muslim Council of Elders launches prominent programmes during Ramadan
Pakistan likely to include young layers in squad for T20I series against New Zea ..
Four killed as Cyclone Garance slams into France's Reunion Island
Mustafa Aamir Murder case: Sindh Prosecution expresses dissatisfaction over poli ..
Alam Group of Companies, CND Clean Energy MoU at Solar Pakistan Exhibition
Digital Growth Alliance hosts round table on challenges, opportunities for worki ..
IHC summons Adiala Jail superintendent for not allowing Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi ..
Mohammed Juma Al Naboodah contributes AED 20 million to Fathers’ Endowment cam ..
AAJ Network: Redefining Ramadan with Unmatched Brilliance!
MoFA announces full readiness for Umrah season during Ramadan, reaffirms its com ..
UAE President, VPs receive messages of congratulations from leaders of Arab, Isl ..
UAE leaders congratulate Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina on I ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rescue Service vigilant to help during Ramadan6 minutes ago
-
DIG Police for ensuring religious harmony, peace in Ramadan6 minutes ago
-
IGP stresses security, law-enforcement, community policing in Pindi, Sargodha36 minutes ago
-
RPO inaugurates new police station at DHA36 minutes ago
-
Citizens warned of social media fraudulent elements36 minutes ago
-
Seminar highlights emergency preparedness36 minutes ago
-
House robbed at gunpoint, family tortured46 minutes ago
-
Security plan finalised for Ramazan46 minutes ago
-
Awareness walk held to mark World Civil Defence Day46 minutes ago
-
Security plan finalised for Ramazan46 minutes ago
-
Snowfall hits either side of the LoC in Kashmir1 hour ago
-
NCHR KP strongly condemns suicide attack at Darul Uloom Haqqnia1 hour ago