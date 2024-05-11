DIG Police issues report of ongoing operations against robbers, criminals, drug dealers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) Deputy Inspector General of Police, Larkana Range Nisar Aftab on Saturday released his report on ongoing operations against robbers, criminals and drug dealers in all five districts of the division.

In this regard, the DIG in his report said that the Larkana Range Police killed 19 dociots in 417 police encounters during the last 6 months and While (110) accused were arrested in injured condition.

During the same period, a total of (10,788) suspects including proclamined offenders, absconders, wanted suspects and drug dealers have been arrested. Ice 4 kg, heroin more than 03 kg, hashish 575 Kg, opium 01 Kg, large quantity of gutka and alcohol were also recovered from them.

During the same period, a huge amount of ammunition including LMG, Kalashnikovs, rifles, pistols, revolvers, shotguns were also recovered from the arrested accused.

Cases of dacoities and thefts were traced in all the five districts of Larkana range. The accused have been arrested. From which cars, motorcycles, tractors, mobile phones, illegal diesel, looted cash, gold jewelery have also been recovered.

The DIG said that operations against anti-social elements would continue.