DIG Police Larkana Takes Notice Of Female Murder
Sumaira FH Published January 13, 2025 | 03:40 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) Deputy Inspector General of Police Larkana (DIG) Nasir Aftab has taken strict notice of the case of the husband killing his wife and injuring a young man on the charge of blacking near Chattingi area of New police station of Shikarpur district on Monday.
He orders issued to bring the accused involved in the murder and wounding of the youth under the law.
DIG Larkana said. that on the case of killing his wife Musmat Sahiba Brohi and injuring Lal Bakhsh, husband Wahid Bakhsh Brohi on the charge of blacking near Chittingi area of Shikarpur police station. Taking strict notice, orders have been issued to arrest the accused involved in killing and wounding.
