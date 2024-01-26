DIG Police Prison Hyderabad inaugurates game zone

Deputy Inspector General of Police Prison Hyderabad Region Nasir Khan on Friday established a game zone and a plant nursery for beauty in the prison to provide a better environment for the police personnel, their children and the inmates at the Central Jail Mirpurkha

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) Deputy Inspector General of Police Prison Hyderabad Region Nasir Khan on Friday established a game zone and a plant nursery for beauty in the prison to provide a better environment for the police personnel, their children and the inmates at the Central Jail Mirpurkhas.

At its opening, he declared that the game zone would provide the police officers a good place to hang out after work.

On this occasion, Sindh Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority Senior Superintendent Central Prison Mirpurkhas Shahabuddin Siddiqui announced that the prison now housed over 1,300 plants in its nursery and that computer and electrician courses have been introduced.

150 prisoners are enrolled in the jail's Quran education department's madrasa, where 25 prisoners are undergoing training, he said.

Chairman of the Pak Green Foundation Muhammad Nawaz Khan and DSP Jail Azeem Thebo were also present on the occasion.