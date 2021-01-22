UrduPoint.com
DIG Police Sardar Illayas Khan Dies Of Cardiac Arrest:

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 08:27 PM

DIG Police Sardar Illayas Khan dies of cardiac arrest:

Sardar Muhammad Illayas Khan, Deputy Inspector General Of Police (DIG), Mirpur Division, died of cardiac arrest on Friday

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) : Sardar Muhammad Illayas Khan, Deputy Inspector General Of Police (DIG), Mirpur Division, died of cardiac arrest on Friday.

Illayas, about 40, suffered heart attack here the wee hours on Friday.

He was immediately shifted to the Combined Military Hospital in Rawalpindi, where he breathed his last despite hectic efforts of the medicos to save his life.

The departed officer of AJK police had a distinguished career because of his high professional skills and talent. He had joined the AJK police service as Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) about 15 years ago, according to the sources.

He was laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard in his native Palandri district Friday evening in presents of a large number of the mourners.

A large number of people from all walks of life including high ranking civil and military officials including Commissioner Mirpur Division Raja Muhammad Raqeeb Khan, SSP Mirpur Raja Irfan Salim, officials of AJK police department, social and political personalities , lawyers, journalists, members of the business community and the elders of the area attended the funeral prayer in Palandri.

