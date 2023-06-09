UrduPoint.com

DIG Presents Bravery Award To Young Doctor For Saving Life

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 09, 2023 | 11:32 PM

The DIG Hyderabad Peer Muhammad Shah presented a bravery award and an appreciation certificate on behalf of the police force to a young doctor who jumped in the Indus river to save the life of a nearly drowned person on May 15

The police spokesman informed here on Friday that the DIG met the resident Neurosurgeon Dr Mateeur Rehman and appreciated his courage and humanity.

The DIG praised Rehman for the way he not only jumped in the river to save Naveed but also resuscitated him after bringing him out of the water in a boat.

He said Rehman was a role model for other youth to follow.

