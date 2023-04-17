UrduPoint.com

DIG Prison Punishes 13 Officials For Negligence

Umer Jamshaid Published April 17, 2023 | 05:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :Deputy Inspector General Prison Mohsin Rafique Chaudhary punished 13 officials for demonstrating lethargy and violation of code of conduct, here on Monday.

According to official sources, he heard appeals of different officials and also provided relief. However, the officials were instructed to discharge duties with utmost dedication.

The officials pledged to take special care in future.

