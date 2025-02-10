DIG Prison Visits Sukkur Jail, Inspects Basic Facilities Providing Prisoners
Muhammad Irfan Published February 10, 2025 | 06:40 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Prison, Sukkur, Muhammad Aslam Malik on Monday paid a visit to Sukkur Central Jail where he spent a few hours listening to the problems of prisoners and had reviewed the facilities being provided.
He inspected the barracks of inmates and inquired about their problems.
He inspected the prison kitchen and checked the quality of the food and directed the Superintendent of Jail to improve the quality of food being provided to the prisoners.
DIG Malik said that prisoners are also human beings, they should get basic facilities.
He also inquired about the behavior of the jail staff toward prisoners.
Recent Stories
IWMI Pakistan arranges media exposure field visit to Chakwal
Dubai Municipality’s parks, facilities attract over 31 million visitors in 202 ..
UAQ Ruler receives 36th batch of Police Academy graduates
Dubai Health Authority launches 'Tawazun' podcast to promote mental well-being
Sharjah Ruler inspects several projects in Kalba
Ricky Ponting describes Saim Ayub’s absence for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 as m ..
FIFA extends tenure current normalization committee until July 31, 2025
Dubai Healthcare City Authority, Al Jalila Foundation partner to advance medical ..
Matthew Breetzke sets new record ODIs with a blistering innings
Grant Thornton UAE opens in Sharjah
UAE Rescue Teams Challenge 2025 kicks off tomorrow with 14 teams
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Capital Police nab two notorious bike lifters2 minutes ago
-
Seven netted for having illegal arms2 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi rejects "KP Employee Service Removal Bill 2025"2 minutes ago
-
21 outlaws arrested, drugs & weapons seized2 minutes ago
-
Two killed, one injured in Lahore firing2 minutes ago
-
Farah Azim aims to make Balochistan people skilled through Imaan Pakistan movement2 minutes ago
-
DIG Prison visits Sukkur Jail, inspects basic facilities providing prisoners2 minutes ago
-
Empowering women, girls in science national priority; efforts underway to ensure women as drivers of ..12 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi rejects "KP Employee Service Removal Bill 2025"22 minutes ago
-
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi Reviews Development Work at Margalla Enclave22 minutes ago
-
IWMI Pakistan arranges media exposure field visit to Chakwal29 minutes ago
-
Deputy Commissioner Torghar holds special open court for persons with disabilities32 minutes ago