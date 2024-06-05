DIG Prisons Conducted Orderly Room
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 05, 2024 | 02:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Deputy Inspector General prisons Sargodha region Saeedullah Gondal on Wednesday conducted orderly room here at his office in Sargodha.
He heard the 31 appeals of departmental cases of jail personnel.
After reviewing the cases,he rejected 11 appeals of the officials which were related from the restoration of their services.
Saeedullah restored the services of 20 employees after found their cases satisfactory whereas he also imposed minor punishments for the restored employees .
He said that accountability process among department personnel were vital for getting good results.
He said that zero tolerance policy would be adopted and none was superior before law.
He concluded that accountability process would continue in future.
