DIG Prisons Cuts Christmas Cake
Muhammad Irfan Published December 24, 2024 | 02:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Deputy Inspector General (Prisons) Sargodha region Saeedullah Gondal
on Tuesday cut the cake of Christmas along with police officers/officials
belong to Christian community here at his office.
He met Christian employees and their families and participated in their
Christmas festivities.
He distributed special gifts among the Christian employees and their children.
He said that Pakistan was the Islamic republic state and people belonging to
all religions were free to celebrate their festivals.
Saeedullah said that Christian community were playing a key role in the
national development.
Recent Stories
Mubadala acquires majority stakes in Global Medical Supply Chain, Al Ittihad Dru ..
‘National Food Safety Committee’ discusses ways to strengthen food control s ..
Jafza, Imdaad cut landfill use by 37% with waste-to-fuel plant
PHC extends interim bail of Shandana Gulzar and other PTI leaders
Indian businesses top list of new companies joining Dubai Chamber of Commerce in ..
Sanad launches 5th production line for regions' first 'LEAP-1A' engines
UK newspaper criticizes ICC for Favoring India in Champions Trophy 2025
Economy Middle East Summit to convene in May 2025
ADAFSA amplifies agricultural sustainability efforts as Year of Sustainability c ..
International Charity Organisation implements 75 projects in Kyrgyzstan
US expresses concerns over sentence of 25 civilians by military courts in May 9 ..
Future Cities Awards 2025 opens nominations
More Stories From Pakistan
-
33th parents day ceremony held in Cadets college Larkana3 minutes ago
-
DIG prisons cuts Christmas cake3 minutes ago
-
Police arrest three bike lifters with two stolen motorcycles3 minutes ago
-
Railways plan to induct 80 High-Capacity freight Wagons this year3 minutes ago
-
Two drug peddlers held3 minutes ago
-
Photography, painting exhibition held at ISA on Quaid Day13 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of poet Tanvir to be observed on Dec 2813 minutes ago
-
DCs get power of issuing arms repair licenses13 minutes ago
-
173,272 beneficiaries to get BISP payments on Thursday13 minutes ago
-
Police arrest drug dealer with 9920 grams charras13 minutes ago
-
Iftikhar Malik extends Christmas greetings to Christians community13 minutes ago
-
PHC extends interim bail of Shandana Gulzar and other PTI leaders14 minutes ago