DIG prisons cuts Christmas cake

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Deputy Inspector General (Prisons) Sargodha region Saeedullah Gondal

on Tuesday cut the cake of Christmas along with police officers/officials

belong to Christian community here at his office.

He met Christian employees and their families and participated in their

Christmas festivities.

He distributed special gifts among the Christian employees and their children.

He said that Pakistan was the Islamic republic state and people belonging to

all religions were free to celebrate their festivals.

Saeedullah said that Christian community were playing a key role in the

national development.