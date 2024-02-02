Open Menu

DIG Prisons Hears Appeals Of 17 Officials Against Dismissals, 8 Appeals Rejected

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 02, 2024 | 08:34 PM

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Prisons, Multan and Dera Ghazi Khan Region, Mohsin Rafiq Chaudhry on Friday heard appeals of seven prison officials against their dismissal from service during Orderly Room proceedings

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Prisons, Multan and Dera Ghazi Khan Region, Mohsin Rafiq Chaudhry on Friday heard appeals of seven prison officials against their dismissal from service during Orderly Room proceedings.

10 prison officials of Multan jails and seven from DG Khan appeared before the DIG and pleaded that they be restored to their jobs after having been dismissed from service on charges of absence from duty and negligence.

The DIG accepted the appeals of nine officials including four Multan prisons officials and five DG Khan prisons officials, however, rejected the remaining eight officials’ appeals including six Multan officials and two DG Khan prison officials, says an official release issued here Friday.

