DIG prisons hears appeals of jail officials

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Prisons Multan and Dera Ghazi Khan region Mohsin Rafiq Chaudhary heard appeals of twenty prison officials, challenging punishments they were awarded, and rejected thirteen (13) of them at Orderly Room proceedings here on Wednesday.

Ten prison officials each from Multan and DG Khan appeared before the DIG Prisons seeking relief or quashing of punishments and penalties they were awarded in departmental action on different violations including negligence.

Appeals of six Multan region officials were rejected for not being on merit while appeals of seven DG Khan officials also met a similar fate, a prisons spokesman said.

Punishments of four Multan and two DG Khan officials were, however, reduced while a show cause notice was issued to another official.

The proceedings concluded with a verbal warning to officials to be careful in future.