DIG prisons pays visit to district jail

MUZAFFARGARH, Oct 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Prisons Multan Region, Malik Shaukat Feroze visited the district jail to inspect security and other arrangements there.

Acting Superintendent Jail Rao Nadeem Iqbal and other officials took the DIG to different parts of the jail for inspection.

He went to Kitchen and lauded jail administration for providing hygienic food to inmates and gave cash prize to employees.

He went to all barracks of the jail for inspection.

Stringent security arrangements were made during the DIG visit, said a release issued on Tuesday.