DIG Prisons Plant Saplings In The Premises Of Nawabshah Jail
Faizan Hashmi Published January 12, 2024 | 09:36 PM
On the directives of IG prisons Sindh Syed Manwar Ali, DIG prisons Muhammad Nisar Khan visited Nawabshah jail and planted saplings in the jail premises. SP prison Asmatullah Bharro and other officials welcomed him
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) On the directives of IG prisons Sindh Syed Manwar Ali, DIG prisons Muhammad Nisar Khan visited Nawabshah jail and planted saplings in the jail premises. SP prison Asmatullah Bharro and other officials welcomed him.
On this occasion, DIG Mohammad Nasir Khan planted saplings in the jail garden and started a plantation campaign. Deputy Director Information Ghulam Abbas Ghoraho, Forest Department officials, and journalists were also present on the occasion.
Talking to the media DIG Mohammad Nasir said that on directives of IG prison Sindh Syed Manwar Ali, he has started a plantation campaign in various jails of Sindh, besides planting plants in the jails, he also took care of them.
It will also help in greening the jails and converting them into correctional centers.
He further said that 1200 fruit plants of different types have been brought and the process of planting them is going on. He further said that the prisoners would be employed for planting on the land of the jail.
He further said that the land of the prison department will be used for the reformation of the prisoners. After that, District Jail and Correctional Center Shaheed Benazirabad Superintendent Ismatullah Bharro gave a briefing in his office to the DIG about the reformation of the prisoners, including plantation. Later, DIG Mohammad Nasir Khan met with the prisoners in the jail and inquired about their problems.
Recent Stories
Multan Sultans excited to play in front of passionate home fans
PPP candidate Aajiz Dhamrah formally launched election campaign
Abdullahpur Flyover near completion with Rs.1.36b: Commissioner
Man killed in road accident in Faisalabad
Salvini claims 'useful service' for Italy at migrant trial
Jordan blames Israel for regional escalation after Yemen strikes
Minister underscores urgency to address climate change challenges
Sunak pledges extra $3.2 bn for Ukraine on Kyiv visit
US, UK interests 'legitimate targets' after Yemen strikes: Huthis
LHC reserves verdict on Qureshi's plea against rejection of nomination papers
Sudan war risks 'catastrophe' for 24 million children: UNICEF
Oil prices surge on Red Sea escalation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Need to create atmosphere of love, tolerance: Caretaker Punjab Minister for Auqaf Syed Azfar Ali Nas ..34 seconds ago
-
PPP candidate Aajiz Dhamrah formally launched election campaign37 seconds ago
-
Abdullahpur Flyover near completion with Rs.1.36b: Commissioner38 seconds ago
-
Man killed in road accident in Faisalabad22 minutes ago
-
Minister underscores urgency to address climate change challenges34 minutes ago
-
LHC reserves verdict on Qureshi's plea against rejection of nomination papers39 minutes ago
-
Intelligence officials nab Iranian oil smuggling ring in major crackdown1 hour ago
-
Ijaz ul Haq for fair, transparent general elections1 hour ago
-
PESCO disconnects power supply of hotels, refugees' camp1 hour ago
-
Sindh Govt decides to appoint tourist guides for historical sites2 hours ago
-
Govt has introduced AI in hospitals: Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Prof Dr. Javed Akram2 hours ago
-
CM launches digital dashboard under Khushal KP program2 hours ago