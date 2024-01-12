Open Menu

DIG Prisons Plant Saplings In The Premises Of Nawabshah Jail

Faizan Hashmi Published January 12, 2024 | 09:36 PM

DIG prisons plant saplings in the premises of Nawabshah jail

On the directives of IG prisons Sindh Syed Manwar Ali, DIG prisons Muhammad Nisar Khan visited Nawabshah jail and planted saplings in the jail premises. SP prison Asmatullah Bharro and other officials welcomed him

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) On the directives of IG prisons Sindh Syed Manwar Ali, DIG prisons Muhammad Nisar Khan visited Nawabshah jail and planted saplings in the jail premises. SP prison Asmatullah Bharro and other officials welcomed him.

On this occasion, DIG Mohammad Nasir Khan planted saplings in the jail garden and started a plantation campaign. Deputy Director Information Ghulam Abbas Ghoraho, Forest Department officials, and journalists were also present on the occasion.

Talking to the media DIG Mohammad Nasir said that on directives of IG prison Sindh Syed Manwar Ali, he has started a plantation campaign in various jails of Sindh, besides planting plants in the jails, he also took care of them.

It will also help in greening the jails and converting them into correctional centers.

He further said that 1200 fruit plants of different types have been brought and the process of planting them is going on. He further said that the prisoners would be employed for planting on the land of the jail.

He further said that the land of the prison department will be used for the reformation of the prisoners. After that, District Jail and Correctional Center Shaheed Benazirabad Superintendent Ismatullah Bharro gave a briefing in his office to the DIG about the reformation of the prisoners, including plantation. Later, DIG Mohammad Nasir Khan met with the prisoners in the jail and inquired about their problems.

Related Topics

Sindh Martyrs Shaheed Jail Nawabshah Nasir Media

Recent Stories

Multan Sultans excited to play in front of passion ..

Multan Sultans excited to play in front of passionate home fans

16 seconds ago
 PPP candidate Aajiz Dhamrah formally launched elec ..

PPP candidate Aajiz Dhamrah formally launched election campaign

37 seconds ago
 Abdullahpur Flyover near completion with Rs.1.36b: ..

Abdullahpur Flyover near completion with Rs.1.36b: Commissioner

38 seconds ago
 Man killed in road accident in Faisalabad

Man killed in road accident in Faisalabad

22 minutes ago
 Salvini claims 'useful service' for Italy at migra ..

Salvini claims 'useful service' for Italy at migrant trial

34 minutes ago
 Jordan blames Israel for regional escalation after ..

Jordan blames Israel for regional escalation after Yemen strikes

34 minutes ago
Minister underscores urgency to address climate ch ..

Minister underscores urgency to address climate change challenges

34 minutes ago
 Sunak pledges extra $3.2 bn for Ukraine on Kyiv vi ..

Sunak pledges extra $3.2 bn for Ukraine on Kyiv visit

34 minutes ago
 US, UK interests 'legitimate targets' after Yemen ..

US, UK interests 'legitimate targets' after Yemen strikes: Huthis

35 minutes ago
 LHC reserves verdict on Qureshi's plea against rej ..

LHC reserves verdict on Qureshi's plea against rejection of nomination papers

39 minutes ago
 Sudan war risks 'catastrophe' for 24 million child ..

Sudan war risks 'catastrophe' for 24 million children: UNICEF

39 minutes ago
 Oil prices surge on Red Sea escalation

Oil prices surge on Red Sea escalation

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan