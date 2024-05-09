DIG Prisons Sargodha Region Visits Bhakkar Jail
Faizan Hashmi Published May 09, 2024 | 11:30 AM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Prisons Sargodha Region Saeed ullah Gondal on Thursday paid his visit to District jail Bhakkar aimed to review the security arrangements here.
Superintendent Jail concerned and other official of the jail were also present on the occasion.
The DIG inspected the surroundings of the jail, warder’s mess, warder lines, waiting room and meeting shed.
He met prisoners and inquired about their problems. Though arrangements were fine but even then he directed to further improve security, discipline and facilities provided to the inmates.
The DIG expressed satisfaction over the discipline of women ward key.
He directed the jail officers and personnel to ensure the timely provision of quality meals to the prisoners as per the jail menu.
Recent Stories
Seven labourers from Punjab shot dead in Gwadar
Nation will never forget criminals of 9th May who attacked state for politics: P ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2024
IHC adjourns PTI founder, Qureshi's appeal till Thursday
CDWP recommends 3 projects to ECNEC for approval
Tarar assures APNS to resolve issues of newspaper industry
Pakistan urged to capitalize on economic stability, for Tobacco Tax Reforms
N. Macedonia polls set to upend ties with EU neighbours
Croatia's ruling party reaches coalition deal with right wing
Bayern coach Tuchel makes three changes for Madrid showdown
Olympic flame arrives on French soil for Paris Games
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Seven labourers from Punjab shot dead in Gwadar6 minutes ago
-
Seven labourers shot dead in Gwadar shooting15 minutes ago
-
Special meeting called to condemn May 9 incidents: Tarar15 minutes ago
-
Nation will never forget criminals of 9th May who attacked state for politics: PM18 minutes ago
-
'No peace rather devastation has increased manifold in IIOJK'; Omar Abdullah24 minutes ago
-
KP govt to give relief to masses in budget: Minister25 minutes ago
-
Unidentified gunman shot dead Seven laborers in Gwadar25 minutes ago
-
Eyes of entire world focused on PM's upcoming visit to China: Tarar35 minutes ago
-
May 9 heart-wrenching incident, darkest day in human history: Qaiser Ahmad Sheikh35 minutes ago
-
Interior Minister condemns terrorist incident in Gawdar1 hour ago
-
No soft-pedaling of May 9 incidents; no absolution for orchestrators: PM3 hours ago
-
Property dispute claims life11 hours ago