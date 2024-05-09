Open Menu

DIG Prisons Sargodha Region Visits Bhakkar Jail

Faizan Hashmi Published May 09, 2024 | 11:30 AM

DIG prisons Sargodha region visits Bhakkar jail

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Prisons Sargodha Region Saeed ullah Gondal on Thursday paid his visit to District jail Bhakkar aimed to review the security arrangements here.

Superintendent Jail concerned and other official of the jail were also present on the occasion.

The DIG inspected the surroundings of the jail, warder’s mess, warder lines, waiting room and meeting shed.

He met prisoners and inquired about their problems. Though arrangements were fine but even then he directed to further improve security, discipline and facilities provided to the inmates.

The DIG expressed satisfaction over the discipline of women ward key.

He directed the jail officers and personnel to ensure the timely provision of quality meals to the prisoners as per the jail menu.

