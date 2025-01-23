Open Menu

DIG Prisons Sargodha Visits District Jail

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 23, 2025 | 02:50 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Prisons Sargodha region Saeed ullah Gonadal

said on Thursdaythat the provincial government was striving hard to ensure the

maximum facilities to prisoners through the jail reforms.

During a visit to the District Jail Sargodha, he said that the provincial government had initiated

different projects to bring about a positive change in lives of prisoners after completion

their imprisonment.

Later on, the DIG also visited barracks, kitchen and hospital of the jail, and directed officers to

ensure good quality food to prisoners.

