Open Menu

DIG Prisons Spends Time With Prisoners

Sumaira FH Published June 20, 2024 | 01:50 PM

DIG Prisons spends time with prisoners

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) The Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Sukkur Prisons Aslam Malik here on Thursday visited interview sheds and waiting areas and inquired from the relatives of prisoners about arrangements at the Sukkur Central Jail-I.

He also visited different barracks in the jail and spent good time with prisoners.

Malik said that libraries and utility stores had also been established in jails, and chillers were operating, providing filtered cold water to prisoners, adding that play grounds were made available to prisoners for games for their physical fitness.

The DIG Prions Malik emphasized to the to the Jamil authorities that the food served was designed to fulfill the nutritional needs of the inmates, contributing to their overall health and well-being. 

"The provision of hygienic food is a top priority in the correctional facilities," he underscored.

Related Topics

Water Jail Sukkur From Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 June 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 June 2024

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 June 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 June 2024

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 June 2024

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 June 2024

2 days ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 June 2024

3 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024

3 days ago
 PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adh ..

PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adha

4 days ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field firs ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field first against Ireland

4 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024

4 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024

4 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan