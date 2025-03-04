DIG prisons visits Bhakkar jail

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) prisons,Saeed Ullah Gondal on Tuesday conducted a surprise visit to district jail Bhakkar to inspect the arrangements for prisoners during the holy month of Ramadan.

During the visit,the DIG prisons reviewed the security arrangements,including night patrols and surveillance systems,to ensure the safety and well-being of jailers and staff.

The DIG prisons expressed satisfaction with the arrangements made by the jail administration for sehri and iftaar.