DIG prisons visits district jail Bhakkar

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) prisons Sargodha region,Saeedullah Gondal on Wednesday inspected district jail Bhakkar.

According to a spokesperson,Superintendent Jail Bhakkar,Deputy Superintendent concern and other officials of the jail were also present on the occasion.

The DIG inspected the jail,warder’s mess,warder lines,waiting room and meeting room.

He met prisoners and inquired about their problems.

He directed to further improve security,discipline and facilities provided to the inmates.

He directed the jail officers and personnel to ensure the timely provision of quality meals to the prisoners as per the jail menu.

The anti-narcotics center in the district jail provides the best treatment to drug addicts,DIG added.

He appreciated jail administration efforts grocery cultivation in jail promises aimed to fulfill grocery needs of jail .