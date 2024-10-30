Open Menu

DIG Prisons Visits District Jail Bhakkar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 30, 2024 | 01:40 PM

DIG prisons visits district jail Bhakkar

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) prisons Sargodha region,Saeedullah Gondal on Wednesday inspected district jail Bhakkar.

According to a spokesperson,Superintendent Jail Bhakkar,Deputy Superintendent concern and other officials of the jail were also present on the occasion.

The DIG inspected the jail,warder’s mess,warder lines,waiting room and meeting room.

He met prisoners and inquired about their problems.

He directed to further improve security,discipline and facilities provided to the inmates.

He directed the jail officers and personnel to ensure the timely provision of quality meals to the prisoners as per the jail menu.

The anti-narcotics center in the district jail provides the best treatment to drug addicts,DIG added.

He appreciated jail administration efforts grocery cultivation in jail promises aimed to fulfill grocery needs of jail .

Related Topics

Jail Sargodha Bhakkar Best

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 October 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 October 2024

5 hours ago
 Senate Committee examines legal allotments, housin ..

Senate Committee examines legal allotments, housing development initiatives

14 hours ago
 JI launches massive membership drive in federal c ..

JI launches massive membership drive in federal capital

14 hours ago
 Mushaal calls for an end to Indian atrocities in I ..

Mushaal calls for an end to Indian atrocities in IIOK

14 hours ago
 PMD forecast mainly dry weather with chances of ra ..

PMD forecast mainly dry weather with chances of rain in GB

14 hours ago
Pakistan slams Israel's move to ban UN agency for ..

Pakistan slams Israel's move to ban UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA

14 hours ago
 PM appreciates KSA’s support for economic reviva ..

PM appreciates KSA’s support for economic revival

14 hours ago
 Sindh LG by-polls: 31 candidates elected unopposed

Sindh LG by-polls: 31 candidates elected unopposed

14 hours ago
 SC bar elects best person as its President: Minist ..

SC bar elects best person as its President: Minister for Information, Broadcasti ..

14 hours ago
 DPM Dar laments world’s double standards at huma ..

DPM Dar laments world’s double standards at humanitarian crises in Gaza; genoc ..

14 hours ago
 Gilani highlights parliamentarians' role in global ..

Gilani highlights parliamentarians' role in global peace, Justice

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan