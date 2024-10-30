DIG Prisons Visits District Jail Bhakkar
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 30, 2024 | 01:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) prisons Sargodha region,Saeedullah Gondal on Wednesday inspected district jail Bhakkar.
According to a spokesperson,Superintendent Jail Bhakkar,Deputy Superintendent concern and other officials of the jail were also present on the occasion.
The DIG inspected the jail,warder’s mess,warder lines,waiting room and meeting room.
He met prisoners and inquired about their problems.
He directed to further improve security,discipline and facilities provided to the inmates.
He directed the jail officers and personnel to ensure the timely provision of quality meals to the prisoners as per the jail menu.
The anti-narcotics center in the district jail provides the best treatment to drug addicts,DIG added.
He appreciated jail administration efforts grocery cultivation in jail promises aimed to fulfill grocery needs of jail .
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 October 2024
Senate Committee examines legal allotments, housing development initiatives
JI launches massive membership drive in federal capital
Mushaal calls for an end to Indian atrocities in IIOK
PMD forecast mainly dry weather with chances of rain in GB
Pakistan slams Israel's move to ban UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA
PM appreciates KSA’s support for economic revival
Sindh LG by-polls: 31 candidates elected unopposed
SC bar elects best person as its President: Minister for Information, Broadcasti ..
DPM Dar laments world’s double standards at humanitarian crises in Gaza; genoc ..
Gilani highlights parliamentarians' role in global peace, Justice
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rescue 1122 strengthens hotel safety measures1 minute ago
-
Public urged to cooperate for successful polio campaign1 minute ago
-
Cop injured in Tank dies at LRH1 minute ago
-
Pak-EPA directed to take coping measures for improving capital’s air quality1 minute ago
-
Dengue fatalities reach 11 with 141 new cases31 minutes ago
-
NOCs of 19 petrol pumps,hospital approved:32 minutes ago
-
Federal Ombudsman's team to hold 'Open Court' tomorrow41 minutes ago
-
Truck driver electrocuted in vehicle41 minutes ago
-
Six profiteers held:41 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz due in Doha today for a two-day official visit41 minutes ago
-
Online registration opens for "Livestock Transfer" to empower rural women41 minutes ago
-
ANF arrests 9 drug dealers with 120 kg drugs51 minutes ago