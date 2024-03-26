Open Menu

DIG Prisons Visits District Jail, Inspect Facilities

Umer Jamshaid Published March 26, 2024 | 03:20 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Prisons Sargodha Region Saeedul­lah Gondal on Tuesday inspected District Jail Sargodha.

He was received by senior officers of the jail. The DIG inspected the surroundings of the jail, warders mess, warder lines, waiting room and meeting shed.

He met prisoners and inquired about their problems. Though arrangements were fine but even then he directed to further improve security, discipline and facilities provided to the inmates.

The DIG expressed satisfaction over the discipline of women ward key. He directed the jail officers and personnel to ensure the timely provision of quality Sehari and Iftar meals to the prisoners as per the jail menu.

