DIG Prisons visits District Jail, inspect facilities

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Prisons Sargodha Region Saeedullah Gondal on Saturday inspected District Jail Sargodha.

Superintendent Jail Abu Bakr Abdullah,Deputy Superintendent Maher Asif Lak,Station Incharge APP Makhdoom Shah Latif and other official of the jail were also present on the occasion.

The DIG inspected the surroundings of the jail, warder’s mess, warder lines, waiting room and meeting shed.

He met prisoners and inquired about their problems. Though arrangements were fine but even then he directed to further improve security, discipline and facilities provided to the inmates.

The DIG expressed satisfaction over the discipline of women ward key.

He directed the jail officers and personnel to ensure the timely provision of quality Sehari and Iftar meals to the prisoners as per the jail menu.

Talking to APP on the occasion, DIG Prisons Saeedullah Gondal said that meal and fruit and sharbat were being provided to the inmates with cooperation of philanthropists.

He said that the anti-narcotics center established in the district jail provides the best treatment to drug addicts. Punjab's first wheat cleaning/grinding machine was installed in District Jail Sargodha under a pilot project which has now become a trendsetter for other jails in the province, he added.