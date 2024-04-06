Open Menu

DIG Prisons Visits District Jail, Inspect Facilities

Muhammad Irfan Published April 06, 2024 | 04:40 PM

DIG Prisons visits District Jail, inspect facilities

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Prisons Sargodha Region Saeedullah Gondal on Saturday inspected District Jail Sargodha.

Superintendent Jail Abu Bakr Abdullah,Deputy Superintendent Maher Asif Lak,Station Incharge APP Makhdoom Shah Latif and other official of the jail were also present on the occasion.

The DIG inspected the surroundings of the jail, warder’s mess, warder lines, waiting room and meeting shed.

He met prisoners and inquired about their problems. Though arrangements were fine but even then he directed to further improve security, discipline and facilities provided to the inmates.

The DIG expressed satisfaction over the discipline of women ward key.

He directed the jail officers and personnel to ensure the timely provision of quality Sehari and Iftar meals to the prisoners as per the jail menu.

Talking to APP on the occasion, DIG Prisons Saeedullah Gondal said that meal and fruit and sharbat were being provided to the inmates with cooperation of philanthropists.

He said that the anti-narcotics center established in the district jail provides the best treatment to drug addicts. Punjab's first wheat cleaning/grinding machine was installed in District Jail Sargodha under a pilot project which has now become a trendsetter for other jails in the province, he added.

Related Topics

Punjab Jail Fine Sargodha Women Wheat Best

Recent Stories

 

 

18 minutes ago
 Govt committed to resolve problems faced by countr ..

Govt committed to resolve problems faced by country: Info Minister

22 minutes ago
 Former national team Director Muhammad Hafeez stil ..

Former national team Director Muhammad Hafeez still awaits payments from PCB

3 hours ago
 Pakistan denounces provocative remarks made by Ind ..

Pakistan denounces provocative remarks made by Indian defence minister

3 hours ago
 Bismah Maroof, Ghulam Fatima get injured in Karach ..

Bismah Maroof, Ghulam Fatima get injured in Karachi road accident

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 April 2024

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 April 2024

8 hours ago
 Al Qudus day rally held

Al Qudus day rally held

17 hours ago
 Personal ego, divisive politics can't resolve issu ..

Personal ego, divisive politics can't resolve issues: Bilawal

17 hours ago
 ECC approves wheat procurement plan for year 2024

ECC approves wheat procurement plan for year 2024

17 hours ago
 FIA arrests passenger, facilitator, recovers 16 kg ..

FIA arrests passenger, facilitator, recovers 16 kg gold from airport

17 hours ago
 Authorities impose Section 144 ahead of Pashmina m ..

Authorities impose Section 144 ahead of Pashmina march in Ladakh

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan