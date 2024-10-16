DIG Prisons visits district Jail, inspects facilities

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) Deputy Inspec­tor General (DIG) Prisons Sukkur Region Aslam Malik on Wednesday inspected District Jail Shikarpur. Superintendent of Jail and other official were also present on the occa­sion.

The DIG inspected the surroundings of the jails warder’s mess, warder lines, waiting rooms and meeting sheds. He met prisoners and inquired about their prob­lems.

Though arrangements were fine but even then he directed to further improve security, discipline and fa­cilities provided to the in­mates in the jail.

The DIG expressed satisfaction over the disci­pline of women ward key. He directed the administration to ensure the timely provision of meals to the prisoners as per the jail menu.

During the visit, he said the provincial gov­ernment had initiated different proj­ects to bring about a positive change in lives of prisoners after comple­tion of their imprisonment period.