DIG Prisons visits District Jail Mianwali

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Prisons Saeedullah Gondal on Tuesday

paid a surprise visit to high-security jail of Mianwali.

During the visit, he also checked quality of food and instructed the superintendent

to avoid any mistreatment or negligence towards prisoners.

He also directed to improve and maintain standards of cleanliness in the jail.