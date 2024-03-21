DIG Prisons Visits District Jail Sargodha
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 21, 2024 | 01:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Prisons Sargodha region Saeedullah Gonadal said on Thursday
that the provincial government was striving hard to ensure the maximum facilities to prisoners
through the jail reforms.
During a visit to the District Jail Sargodha, he said that the provincial government had initiated different
projects to bring about a positive change in lives of prisoners after completion their imprisonment.
Later on, the DIG also visited barracks, kitchen and hospital of the jail, and directed officers to
ensure good quality food to prisoners.
