DIG Prisons visits District Jail Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Prisons Sargodha region Saeedullah Gonadal said on Thursday

that the provincial government was striving hard to ensure the maximum facilities to prisoners

through the jail reforms.

During a visit to the District Jail Sargodha, he said that the provincial government had initiated different

projects to bring about a positive change in lives of prisoners after completion their imprisonment.

Later on, the DIG also visited barracks, kitchen and hospital of the jail, and directed officers to

ensure good quality food to prisoners.