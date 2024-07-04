DIG Prisons Visits District Jail Sargodha
Umer Jamshaid Published July 04, 2024 | 02:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Prisons Saeedullah Gonadal said on Thursday
that the provincial government was striving hard to ensure the maximum facilities
to prisoners through the jail reforms.
During a visit to the District Jail Sargodha, he said that the provincial government had initiated different
projects to bring about a positive change in lives of prisoners after completion their imprisonment.
Later on, the DIG also visited barracks, kitchen and hospital of the jail, and directed officers to
ensure quality food to prisoners.
