Open Menu

DIG Prisons Visits District Jail Sargodha

Umer Jamshaid Published July 04, 2024 | 02:30 PM

DIG Prisons visits District Jail Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Prisons Saeedullah Gonadal said on Thursday

that the provincial government was striving hard to ensure the maximum facilities

to prisoners through the jail reforms.

During a visit to the District Jail Sargodha, he said that the provincial government had initiated different

projects to bring about a positive change in lives of prisoners after completion their imprisonment.

Later on, the DIG also visited barracks, kitchen and hospital of the jail, and directed officers to

ensure quality food to prisoners.

Related Topics

Jail Visit Sargodha Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 July 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 July 2024

6 hours ago
 IHC reserves verdict on plea against PEMRA notific ..

IHC reserves verdict on plea against PEMRA notification

15 hours ago
 Minister for Finance meets with the CEO of Standar ..

Minister for Finance meets with the CEO of Standard Chartered Bank

15 hours ago
 PTI jeopardizes state interests for political gain ..

PTI jeopardizes state interests for political gains: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawa ..

15 hours ago
 Disabled friendly T10 cricket match held at the Sh ..

Disabled friendly T10 cricket match held at the Shalimar Cricket Ground Islamaba ..

15 hours ago
Nankana Sahib hosts "Dawat Aman"conference, promot ..

Nankana Sahib hosts "Dawat Aman"conference, promoting interfaith harmony,peace

15 hours ago
 Govt ready to dialogue with all political parties: ..

Govt ready to dialogue with all political parties: Afnan Ullah

15 hours ago
 DC Murree directs for timely completion of develop ..

DC Murree directs for timely completion of development projects

15 hours ago
 All parties to be taken on board on ‘Azm-e-Istek ..

All parties to be taken on board on ‘Azm-e-Istekham’ operation: Rana Sana

15 hours ago
 2nd Int’l Moot on ‘Iran-Pakistan Academic-Cult ..

2nd Int’l Moot on ‘Iran-Pakistan Academic-Cultural Dialogue concludes

15 hours ago
 Distt admin to speed up action against dengue

Distt admin to speed up action against dengue

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan