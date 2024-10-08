Open Menu

DIG Prisons Visits District Jails, Inspects Facilities

Muhammad Irfan Published October 08, 2024 | 05:50 PM

DIG Prisons visits district Jails, inspects facilities

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) Deputy Inspec­tor General (DIG) Prisons Sukkur Region Aslam Malik on Tuesday inspected District Jails Jacobabad and Shikarpur.

Superintendent of Jails and other official of the both Jails were also present on the occa­sion.

The DIG inspected the surroundings of the jails warder’s mess, warder lines, waiting rooms and meeting sheds.

He met prisoners and inquired about their prob­lems. Though arrangements were fine but even then he directed to further improve security, discipline and fa­cilities provided to the in­mates in the jails.

The DIG expressed satisfaction over the disci­pline of women ward key. He directed the jail officers and personnel to ensure the timely provision of meals to the prisoners as per the jail menu.

During the visit, he said the provincial gov­ernment had initiated different proj­ects to bring about a positive change in lives of prisoners after comple­tion of their imprisonment period.

Related Topics

Jail Fine Visit Sukkur Jacobabad Shikarpur Women

Recent Stories

Dubai International Stadium commemorates historic ..

Dubai International Stadium commemorates historic 100th T20I at the venue with s ..

30 minutes ago
 H.E. Hussain Muhammad, Consul General, Graces Chin ..

H.E. Hussain Muhammad, Consul General, Graces Chinar Business Conference at Paki ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Suffers Defeat Against India in ICC Women ..

Pakistan Suffers Defeat Against India in ICC Women's T20 World Cup Second Match

2 hours ago
 Global Village Season 29 elevates guest experience ..

Global Village Season 29 elevates guest experience with exciting new additions a ..

2 hours ago
 vivo V40 5G Now Available in Pakistan: Premium Sma ..

Vivo V40 5G Now Available in Pakistan: Premium Smartphone Co-Engineered with ZEI ..

3 hours ago
 Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited launches high-performanc ..

Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited launches high-performance, fuel-efficient NH-850 tract ..

5 hours ago
Second day of first Test: Pakistan batting continu ..

Second day of first Test: Pakistan batting continues with six wickets down

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 October 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 October 2024

9 hours ago
 Kashmiri leaders want justice for Gaza Genocide

Kashmiri leaders want justice for Gaza Genocide

18 hours ago
 Farmers wary of environment, prices caused effect ..

Farmers wary of environment, prices caused effect on agro economy

18 hours ago
 PTI to face action on violating laws of country: R ..

PTI to face action on violating laws of country: Rana

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan