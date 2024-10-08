DIG Prisons Visits District Jails, Inspects Facilities
Muhammad Irfan Published October 08, 2024 | 05:50 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Prisons Sukkur Region Aslam Malik on Tuesday inspected District Jails Jacobabad and Shikarpur.
Superintendent of Jails and other official of the both Jails were also present on the occasion.
The DIG inspected the surroundings of the jails warder’s mess, warder lines, waiting rooms and meeting sheds.
He met prisoners and inquired about their problems. Though arrangements were fine but even then he directed to further improve security, discipline and facilities provided to the inmates in the jails.
The DIG expressed satisfaction over the discipline of women ward key. He directed the jail officers and personnel to ensure the timely provision of meals to the prisoners as per the jail menu.
During the visit, he said the provincial government had initiated different projects to bring about a positive change in lives of prisoners after completion of their imprisonment period.
