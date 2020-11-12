UrduPoint.com
DIG Prisons Visits Kot Lakhpat Jail

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 08:14 PM

DIG Prisons visits Kot Lakhpat Jail

Deputy Inspector General Prisons Naveed Rauf paid a surprise visit to the Central Jail located in Kot Lakhpat area on Thursday and reviewed security arrangements at the jail

Deputy Inspector General Prisons Naveed Rauf paid a surprise visit to the Central Jail located in Kot Lakhpat area on Thursday and reviewed security arrangements at the jail.

Police sources said that he also visited 'Langar Khana', Hospital and different barracks of the jail.

He himself opened complaint box on the occasion. The DIG also listened to the problems of the prisoners and issued instructions to resolve the issues on a priority basis.

He checked arrangements of cleanliness of the jail and gave 'Shabash' to Superintendent Jail Ijaz Asghar and Deputy Superintendent Jail Kashif Rasool for best arrangements.

More Stories From Pakistan

