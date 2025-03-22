DIG Prisons visits Mandi Bahauddin jail

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2025) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Prisons Sargodha Region Saeedullah Gondal visited District Jail Mandi Bahauddin on Saturday and inspected Sehri and Iftari arrangements for inmates.

He went to kitchen and dining room and checked the food quality.

He also distributed Sehri food himself among the prisoners and also took his Sehri along with prisoners.

He directed the jail superintendent and staff to provide the best food and meal to inmates. He also asked prisoners about their problems and issued directives to officials concerned for solution on-the-spot.