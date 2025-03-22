Open Menu

DIG Prisons Visits Mandi Bahauddin Jail

Faizan Hashmi Published March 22, 2025 | 02:50 PM

DIG Prisons visits Mandi Bahauddin jail

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2025) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Prisons Sargodha Region Saeedullah Gondal visited District Jail Mandi Bahauddin on Saturday and inspected Sehri and Iftari arrangements for inmates.

He went to kitchen and dining room and checked the food quality.

He also distributed Sehri food himself among the prisoners and also took his Sehri along with prisoners.

He directed the jail superintendent and staff to provide the best food and meal to inmates. He also asked prisoners about their problems and issued directives to officials concerned for solution on-the-spot.

Recent Stories

Mohammad Rizwan damages Naseem Shah’s mobile pho ..

Mohammad Rizwan damages Naseem Shah’s mobile phone

1 minute ago
 Landmark Group contributes AED5 million to Fathers ..

Landmark Group contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Foreign Affairs participates at intern ..

Ministry of Foreign Affairs participates at international conference to ensure s ..

1 hour ago
 Electronic payments in Korea hit new high in 2024

Electronic payments in Korea hit new high in 2024

3 hours ago
 Sindh govt notifies three-day Eid-ul-Fitr holidays

Sindh govt notifies three-day Eid-ul-Fitr holidays

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 March 2025

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 March 2025

6 hours ago
 Trump chooses Boeing in fighter jet contract decis ..

Trump chooses Boeing in fighter jet contract decision over Lockheed

12 hours ago
 RAK Ruler continues receiving Ramadan well-wishers

RAK Ruler continues receiving Ramadan well-wishers

12 hours ago
 Medical supplies in Gaza dwindling: International ..

Medical supplies in Gaza dwindling: International official

13 hours ago
 2024 sees record migrant deaths, IOM reports

2024 sees record migrant deaths, IOM reports

13 hours ago
 Hazza bin Zayed visits Saif bin Mohammed on occasi ..

Hazza bin Zayed visits Saif bin Mohammed on occasion of Ramadan

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan