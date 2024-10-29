Open Menu

DIG Prisons Visits Mianwali Jails

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 29, 2024 | 03:30 PM

DIG Prisons visits Mianwali Jails

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Prisons Sargodha Region Saeedullah Gondal conducted

a surprise visit to Central Jail Mianwali and High-Security Jail Mianwali to review

security arrangements.

According to a press release issued by the DIG Prison office here on Tuesday,

Gondal checked security protocols, quality and quantity of food provided to inmates,

living arrangements, and the cleanliness of premises.

Related Topics

Jail Visit Sargodha Mianwali

Recent Stories

Five people killed in Proom area of Panjgur

Five people killed in Proom area of Panjgur

18 minutes ago
 Gold prices increase by Rs1,600 per tola in Pakist ..

Gold prices increase by Rs1,600 per tola in Pakistan

23 minutes ago
 Imaan Mazari, her husband given into police custod ..

Imaan Mazari, her husband given into police custody for three-day physical reman ..

31 minutes ago
 Hezbollah appoints Naim Qassem as its new head

Hezbollah appoints Naim Qassem as its new head

53 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 October 2024

3 hours ago
 'I'm single now,': Arjun Kapoor confirms split wit ..

'I'm single now,': Arjun Kapoor confirms split with Malaika

3 hours ago
Fakhar Zaman parts ways with player agent

Fakhar Zaman parts ways with player agent

3 hours ago
 Petroleum prices expected to drop in Pakistan from ..

Petroleum prices expected to drop in Pakistan from Nov 1

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 October 2024

6 hours ago
 No immediate constitutional amendments under consi ..

No immediate constitutional amendments under consideration: Dr Shezra

16 hours ago
 Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice t ..

Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Rana Ihsan

16 hours ago
 Lahore Youth Festival trials continue in Punjab St ..

Lahore Youth Festival trials continue in Punjab Stadium, Alhamra Cultural Comple ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan