DIG Prisons Visits Mianwali Jails
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 29, 2024 | 03:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Prisons Sargodha Region Saeedullah Gondal conducted
a surprise visit to Central Jail Mianwali and High-Security Jail Mianwali to review
security arrangements.
According to a press release issued by the DIG Prison office here on Tuesday,
Gondal checked security protocols, quality and quantity of food provided to inmates,
living arrangements, and the cleanliness of premises.
