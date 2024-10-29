DIG Prisons visits Mianwali Jails

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Prisons Sargodha Region Saeedullah Gondal conducted

a surprise visit to Central Jail Mianwali and High-Security Jail Mianwali to review

security arrangements.

According to a press release issued by the DIG Prison office here on Tuesday,

Gondal checked security protocols, quality and quantity of food provided to inmates,

living arrangements, and the cleanliness of premises.