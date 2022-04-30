UrduPoint.com

DIG Promotes 189 Head Constables To Rank Of ASI

Faizan Hashmi Published April 30, 2022 | 12:09 AM

DIG promotes 189 head constables to rank of ASI

The Deputy Inspector General of Hyderabad Police Syed Peer Muhammad Shah here Friday promoted 189 head constables to the rank of Assistant Sub Inspector

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2022 ) :The Deputy Inspector General of Hyderabad Police Syed Peer Muhammad Shah here Friday promoted 189 head constables to the rank of Assistant Sub Inspector.

The police spokesman informed that the Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) headed by the DIG vetted the service record of 211 eligible head constables.

The SSPs of Hyderabad, Matiari, Tando Muhammad Khan and Tando Allahyar were part of the DPC.

The constables in question were posted in different districts of Hyderabad Police Range.

The spokesman told that the promotion of the remaining 22 head constables were deferred for further verification of their record.

