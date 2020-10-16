UrduPoint.com
DIG Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman For Bridging Gap Between Police And People Through PLC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 03:52 PM

DIG Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman for bridging gap between police and people through PLC

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Hazara Region, Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman said that Public Liaison Campaign (PLC) is playing an effective role in bridging the gap between the police and the people of Hazara Division

Under the public relations campaign, 53 open forums, 58 meetings with Ulema, 32 meetings with business community, 10 meetings with minorities, and 52 meetings with Public Liaison Council were held.

Circle police officers and SHOs held meetings and open forums to make communication with the people more effective and strong.

DIG Hazara Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman said the main objective of the public relations campaign is to further strengthen the trust of the people in the police by bridging the gap between the people and the police.

