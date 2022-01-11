UrduPoint.com

DIG Quetta Distributes Certificates Among Police Officers On Best Performances

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 11, 2022 | 10:56 PM

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Quetta Syed Fida Hassan Shah on Tuesday said that police was playing key role to curb criminal activities from the areas with the aim to protect public lives and their property

He expressed these views while distributing prizes among the police officers attached to the investigation department of various police stations in Quetta on best performances.

He said that the process of investigation was the backbone of the police department saying that the process of investigation was getting better and stronger adding that the cases under trail depended on a strong investigation which could help in sentencing to accused.

He distributed certificates of appreciation to the investigating police officers of Jinnah Town, Airport Road and Civil Line police stations for their good performance.

