DIG Raza Chairs Meeting On Crime Prevention Measures

Published January 02, 2025

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Syed Ali Raza chaired a key meeting on Thursday to address crime control measures and emphasized strict action against criminal elements.

A police spokesperson told APP that the meeting, attended by Zonal SPs, SDPOs, and all SHOs, reviewed the performance of officers, with commendation certificates and rewards announced for those excelling in their duties.

DIG said that officers with unsatisfactory performance will face departmental actions.

DIG Raza directed the police teams to tighten their grip on criminal activities, particularly robbery, theft, and burglary.

DIG Raza instructed officers to ensure the arrests of proclaimed offenders, habitual criminals, and court absconders, while making patrolling more purposeful and effective.

Raza further said that separate meetings would be held in each zone to enhance operational performance. Officers were urged to conduct comprehensive crackdowns against criminal elements to ensure their arrests.

DIG Raza reiterated that facilitating citizens and safeguarding their lives and property remains the Islamabad Police’s top priority. “There will be zero tolerance for any negligence in fulfilling these duties,” he added.

