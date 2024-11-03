DIG Raza for strict action against criminal elements

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Islamabad Syed Ali Raza, presided over an important meeting at Safe City on Sunday.

A public relations officer told APP that the meeting was attended by SSP Operations, zonal SPs, SDPOs, SHO’s and other senior police officers.

During the meeting, DIG Ali Raza reviewed the overall security and crime situation in the Federal capital and issued directives to all senior police officers for strict action against criminal elements.

DIG Raza directed the Dolphin and Ababeel squad officials to enhance their checking in different areas of the city. DIG emphasized increasing checks at the city's entry and exit points and ensuring effective monitoring through Safe City surveillance cameras.

He instructed all officers to be present in their respective areas and to monitor all duties closely. During checking, they should inspect suspicious individuals, vehicles, and motorcycles and ensure proper registration of their details.

DIG Raza further stated that if a serious incident occurs in any area, strict action will be taken against the relevant officers. He urged all officers to engage with their subordinate staff and listen to their issues, emphasizing that high morale among officers and personnel would lead to the dedicated performance of their duties.